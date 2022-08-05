A Suzuki Swift stolen in Auckland and torched at the intersection of Russell-Whakapara Rd and Kempthorne Rd was part of a bizarre weekend-long crime spree in the Russell area. Photo / Supplied

Russell police are appealing for information to help solve a bizarre series of crimes in which the perpetrators allegedly stole three cars, lost a gun, took a shower in someone else's motel room and ate their chips, and terrified an innocent house-sitter by demanding drugs and guns.

Senior Sergeant Mike Gorrie of Russell police said it appeared the weekend crime wave started with the theft of a Suzuki Swift from Auckland around July 29 or 30.

The car was seen in a layby at the intersection of Russell-Whakapara Rd and Kempthorne Rd, near Russell about 8pm on Saturday, July 30, with four men gathered around it. It was torched later that evening.

Also on July 30 a blue Mazda Demio stolen earlier in Kamo was found abandoned at Te Wahapu, also near Russell, with a firearm left inside.

The driver of that vehicle is thought to have knocked at the door of a home where he demanded drugs and guns, "scaring the living daylights" out of the woman who was house-sitting at the time.

He was described as a tall, skinny, male Māori with a scar near his right eye.

Later that evening a man fitting the same description was seen at the junction of Russell-Whakapara Rd and Aucks Rd, standing in the roadway with another man trying to stop passing cars.

Earlier that day an intruder entered a motel room in Russell where he took a shower, helped himself to a bag of chips and stole a set of car keys.

The blue 2006 Mazda 6 the keys belonged to is still missing.

Gorrie said he believed all incidents were connected and involved a group of up to four men.

Police were examining items recovered from the motel room, the Demio and the layby where the burnt-out Swift was found for forensic evidence.

Gorrie also wanted to hear from anyone who had seen the men trying to stop traffic at the Aucks Rd/Russell-Whakapara Rd junction, or had any other information about incidents in Russell during the weekend of July 30-31 that could be connected.

He would return any messages left for him on the police non-urgent number 105.

Information could also be passed on, anonymously, via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.