Rush hour crash closes lanes on major Mt Wellington, Auckland road

Lanes heading west on a major road in Mt Wellington are closed this morning after a serious crash.

Auckland Transport has tweeted the accident, which happened around 6.40am, has closed the westbound lanes on Sylvia Park Rd.

Motorists are being warned that there is no access from Mt Wellington Highway.

SYLVIA PARK RD, MT WELLINGTON - 6:40AM

A serious crash is blocking westbound lanes on Sylvia Park Rd, near the intersection with Mt Wellington Hwy. Avoid this route or expect delays. Road closure is possible. ^TP pic.twitter.com/O5LlvZUT8M — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 6, 2021

Auckland Transport said eastbound lanes, from Great South Rd, remained open.

Commuters were advised to avoid this route or expect delays.