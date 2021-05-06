Rush hour crash closes lanes on major Mt Wellington, Auckland road

Lanes heading west on a major road in Mt Wellington are closed this morning after a serious crash.
Auckland Transport has tweeted the accident, which happened around 6.40am, has closed the westbound lanes on Sylvia Park Rd.
Motorists are being warned that there is no access from Mt Wellington Highway.
The early morning crash had left the lanes blocked near the intersection with Mt Wellington Highway.
Auckland Transport said eastbound lanes, from Great South Rd, remained open.
Commuters were advised to avoid this route or expect delays.