Both southbound and northbound lanes of Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway were closed following an incident this afternoon
The closures began just before 4.45pm, and were reopened at 5.15pm.
The northbound closures began at Neilson St, and the southbound closures began at Queenstown Road.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is asking motorists to delay travel if possible and to avoid the area.
Although the roads have reopened, Waka Kotahi is still warning motorists to expect “major delays”.
According to Google Maps, the traffic in the northbound lanes is currently backed up for nearly 10 kilometres.