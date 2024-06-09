This latest incident is one of a spate of burglaries at rural properties in the area. Photo / Duncan Brown

By RNZ

Sheep have been killed during a burglary in South Otago — one of a spate of burglaries at rural properties in the area.

Police said two burglaries were reported last month at a farm in Beacon Hill Rd in Wairuna.

“During the first incident, on 19 May, a vehicle entered the paddock, driving towards a number of sheep before intentionally colliding with several of them, killing four,” police said in a statement.

“A week later on 25 May, the same property was entered and bales were damaged with a tool, causing them to spoil.”

Two other farms were burgled on Saturday night — one in Whiteside Rd where more bales were damaged, and one on Waipahi Highway where electric-fence reels were stolen from a paddock.

Fences and gates were damaged at both farms, police said.

“Police want to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Waipahi area last night; or from anyone with information on the incidents in Wairuna last month.

“This includes sightings of suspicious vehicles or people.”

People could call police on 105 or go to police.govt.nz and use “Update Report” and the file number 240519/7760.

– RNZ



