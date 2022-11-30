Huapai School in west Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Huapai District School was put into lockdown on Wednesday afternoon after two dogs attacked locals.

According to reports, a storm frightened two dogs who then began to attack members of the public.

Deputy principal Maree Lloyd then alerted parents just before 3pm that the students would be placed into lockdown and kept at school.

“Here we go again,” she wrote in reference to being put into lockdown for a second time in two weeks.

“We have placed the school into an informal lockdown as advised by police. There are two dogs (frightened by the storm) who have actively attacked members of the public on both Trigg and Station roads.

“For your child’s safety, no student will leave the grounds until we are advised that it is safe to do so.”

Lloyd informed parents waiting for their children not to get out of their cars.

Police told the Herald due to the nature of one of the dog’s behaviour it had to be put down.

“Shortly after 2.20pm Police received a report of two aggressive dogs running loose in Huapai.

“Police initially had information the dogs had attacked a person or persons. Given the dogs’ behaviour, a nearby school was placed into lockdown.

“Upon Police arrival one of the dogs became aggressive towards attending staff and unfortunately it had to be put down.

“Police located the second dog at a nearby address and Animal Management are investigating. There are no reports of serious injuries.”

It is the second time in two weeks that the rural Auckland school has been put into lockdown.

Students were also put into lockdown on November 21 for two hours after reports of gunshots at a property in Huapai.

Kindy Kids Huapai was also instructed by the Ministry of Education to go into lockdown.

The police response later moved to Beach Haven on the North Shore, which saw armed officers blocking off a street, and Beach Haven Primary School placed into lockdown.

Police confirmed the two incidents were linked.



