The group announced on Instagram this week that the Auckland Council had prevented its South Auckland events, saying representatives were “called in and told we’re not allowed to run any on the local field”.

However, council officials deny this, saying no permit requests were ever made.

The Run It events are a social media-driven trend where participants compete in full-contact collisions without protective gear, raising serious health concerns over concussion and injury risks.

Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board chairman Tauanu’u Nick Bakulich opposed two south Auckland events because of the risks of brain and health-related injuries.

But on Thursday night, hundreds lined up outside Foot Locker at Sylvia Park, with the crowd spilling into the car park. The group pivoted to an in-store meet-and-greet, inviting supporters on their social media platforms to come down and join them.

Hundreds lined up outside Foot Locker Sylvia Park for Run It Straight’s $3000 cash and merchandise giveaway. Photo / Mary Afemata via Local Democracy Reporting

The group said it was giving away $3000 worth of gift cards, T-shirts from sponsor Bad Apples, and $1000 cash.

Charizma said the idea of Run It Straight came to him while he was in the hospital, facing mental health struggles.

“I woke up and my brother was there. Being there and seeing my son, he was crying at the end of the bed. That was the breaking point … This could have all been gone in an instant just because I made the wrong decision,” he says.

“The only reason I’m doing here and I feel good enough about myself is because I’m just being able to chase my dreams.”

Now, he says, he’s using his platform to create visibility for those often underestimated.

“Brown skin, melanin, there’s not many opportunities for us. We’re all looked at as just people who can play sport and that’s it, no brains.”

He says he wants to break down barriers.

“Everyone’s saying this is dumb ... but when we have UFC fighters that are from here and we cheer them on, everyone wants to praise them.

“All of a sudden, we run a sport that has a little bit of risk, we get shut down. So every beginning - and everything that has a great ending - has a rough beginning.”

Responding to safety concerns about the collision events, Charizma said the group ensured it was as safe as possible, with medics and an ambulance on site.

“People are saying our sport is about going until someone gets knocked out. That’s rubbish. That’s b*******. It’s not about that.

“It’s about whoever has the biggest hit moving on to the next round. We’ve had about three knockouts in eight shows. People can say what they want, but, if you’re not there, then you don’t know.”

Charizma said his group was not affiliated with the RUNIT Championships League.

Taryn Crewe, Auckland Council general manager parks and community facilities, says the council has not declined or cancelled any Run It Straight events in Auckland.

Run It Straight organisers had not applied for any event permits or made any requests to book council-owned or managed sites.

Even if an application had been received, it would be unlikely to meet council guidelines because of health and safety concerns and the current high demand for sportsfields, Crewe said.

Miga Tuigamala, store manager at Foot Locker Sylvia Park, says the event was about uplifting the community, supporting Pacific youth, and backing the boys behind Run It Straight.

“The purpose was to represent us as Islanders out south ... just doing what’s right for the Run It Straightguys,” she says.

While acknowledging the risks involved, she likens it to what’s seen on the rugby field.

“Most of the best rugby players come from the islands. What we see them do is what we normally see on the footy field.”

Of the group, she says: “They’re lovely guys. They look big and scary, but they’re not. Most Islanders, we’re all big and scary, but we’ve all got a big heart.”

