The group announced on Instagram this week that the Auckland Council had prevented its South Auckland events, saying representatives were “called in and told we’re not allowed to run any on the local field”.
However, council officials deny this, saying no permit requests were ever made.
The Run It events are a social media-driven trend where participants compete in full-contact collisions without protective gear, raising serious health concerns over concussion and injury risks.
Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board chairman Tauanu’u Nick Bakulich opposed two south Auckland events because of the risks of brain and health-related injuries.
But on Thursday night, hundreds lined up outside Foot Locker at Sylvia Park, with the crowd spilling into the car park. The group pivoted to an in-store meet-and-greet, inviting supporters on their social media platforms to come down and join them.
The group said it was giving away $3000 worth of gift cards, T-shirts from sponsor Bad Apples, and $1000 cash.
Charizma said the idea of Run It Straight came to him while he was in the hospital, facing mental health struggles.
“I woke up and my brother was there. Being there and seeing my son, he was crying at the end of the bed. That was the breaking point … This could have all been gone in an instant just because I made the wrong decision,” he says.
“The only reason I’m doing here and I feel good enough about myself is because I’m just being able to chase my dreams.”
Now, he says, he’s using his platform to create visibility for those often underestimated.
“Brown skin, melanin, there’s not many opportunities for us. We’re all looked at as just people who can play sport and that’s it, no brains.”
He says he wants to break down barriers.
“Everyone’s saying this is dumb ... but when we have UFC fighters that are from here and we cheer them on, everyone wants to praise them.
“All of a sudden, we run a sport that has a little bit of risk, we get shut down. So every beginning - and everything that has a great ending - has a rough beginning.”