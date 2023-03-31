Run for ‘Reido’: Post-cyclone wellbeing the focus of Hastings charity gig

Last year's Run for Reido drew a colourful crowd. Funds from this year's event will go to the Evergreen Foundation.

Friends, whānau and supporters of late Hastings mechanic Reid O’Leary are poised to descend on Elwood Park in April - but there’s a twist this year.

Sparked by the tragic suicide of her 21-year-old brother Reid “Reido” O’Leary in 2020, Eden O’Leary was inspired to create Run for Reido to facilitate an event where people could get together in a safe environment to remember her older brother, but more importantly, to encourage a conversation about mental health.

Funds raised have previously been donated to the Mental Health Foundation NZ and the Reido O’Leary Charitable Trust, but this year, the third iteration of the event, money raised is destined for the Evergreen Foundation, supporting Cyclone Gabrielle relief.

“The foundation has been chosen as Hawke’s Bay is in the recovery stages and donations will help support our horticulture and agriculture communities. We love our community and want to support them in any way we can,” Eden says.

“This run or walk is very special to me. I have a beautiful family and friends helping and supporting me. We meet every week to help make this amazing run happen, and to honour our beautiful boy Reido.”

The walk/run will be held on April 15 at Elwood Sports Park Hastings, via the Bennet Rd entry, from 10am - 2pm.

To enter, donate or for more information, visit: givealittle.co.nz/cause/run-for-reido-2023.