French fans, from left: Edgar Dorsemaine, Pauline Mangin and Valentin Schmitt are among French fans who have block-booked a section of Eden Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

French fans, from left: Edgar Dorsemaine, Pauline Mangin and Valentin Schmitt are among French fans who have block-booked a section of Eden Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

France has too often provided to be a heart-breaking opponent for the All Blacks in Rugby World Cup history.

And fans of the French women’s team are hoping that Les Bleues will continue the Rugby World Cup upsets that their men’s counterparts inflicted in 1999 and 2007.

The Black Ferns take on France at Eden Park in tonight’s second tournament semifinal.

While the ground will be packed with Black Ferns fans, a small contingent of French supporters are prepared to make up for their small numbers by being as loud as possible.

“French people come because obviously, France has … that DNA of winning,” a confident Edgar Dorsemaine said,

“It’s on the table, you know, we have to win.”

The last time Les Bleues tussled against the Black Ferns in Europe last year they won 29-7.

It was part of a horror Northern Hemisphere tour from the Black Ferns.

The Alliance Française has bought 65 tickets to tonight’s winner-takes-all semifinal on behalf of its members.

The group will be positioned in Section 405 of Eden Park.

The hopeful French supporters are confident Les Bleues will come out victorious, with managing director Yves-Louis Dorsemaine even betting on the chances,

“I’ve bet $100 on them, so I hope they are going to win.”

Members of the Alliance Française went to the first match France played against South Africa at Eden Park on October 8 and some travelled to Whangarei to wave the flag at France v England on October 15.

Pauline Mangin said, “There were a lot of people from all over France, so it was pretty cool to meet up there. We didn’t know each other, but just kind of united into the colours.”

Valentin Schmitt is happy the Rugby World Cup is bringing more visibility to women’s sports.

“We’ve been prioritising men for a long time, and I think now having the French women’s team being in such a high spot is good for them ‘cause that’s going to give some light and exposure, which is I think what they need.”

Schmitt said French supporters need to be loud to show the team there are fans in the stands to support them, especially against such a strong home side.

Edgar Dorsemaine said French fans would still be proud whatever the outcome.

“We will be cheering after the game for what they’ve done … you have to celebrate the journey for all this World Cup.

“Getting into the semifinal is already a big thing and we know we’re playing one of the best nations in rugby.

“If there’s a tight game and you lose by a tight result, then obviously it will be frustrating, but at one point you’re like … you did your best and you lose this thing the best.”

The test will follow the first tournament semifinal between England v Canada which kicks off at 4.30pm.

The weather is forecast to be ideal for running rugby this afternoon and tonight.

While isolated showers were forecast in parts of Auckland this morning, the day will fine up and dry conditions are expected at night-time.

Live coverage of both games is on Spark Sport.