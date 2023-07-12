The annual Battle of the Bays will have extra punch this year. Photo / NZME

A sponsor has stepped up for the Battle of the Bays to help raise much-needed cyclone relief funds.

The annual grudge derby between the Hawke’s Bay Magpies and the Bay of Plenty Steamers, which this year will be played at McLean Park on September 9, is the biggest rugby event on the local calendar, attracting thousands of passionate supporters each year and bragging rights of being called “The Bay” for the winner.

One NZ will act as match-day sponsor for the event, saying in a press release it will “bring the community together to boost morale following the devastating impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle”.

The widespread devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year, continues to take its toll on the local communities with many families still without homes, farmers’ livestock and crops destroyed, and infrastructure no closer to being repaired than it was three months ago.

“Anyone who has been to the Hawke’s Bay in the past few weeks will tell you that there is still a tonne of work to be done to get the community back on its feet, never mind back to pre-Gabrielle days,” said Dan Somerville, commercial manager, Hawkes Bay Rugby Union (HBRU).

“There is a generation’s worth of infrastructure that needs to be rebuilt just to get us fully functional again and for people affected to move forward with their lives,” Somerville added.

“Our community needs more than financial support - it needs a morale boost and we are delighted to help provide this opportunity to bring our community together and celebrate how amazing Hawkes’ Bay people are.”

When One NZ received a call for help from the HBRU team, it replied with a resounding vote of support.

“We’re committed to helping the people of Hawke’s Bay, so it was an easy decision for us to get involved,” said One NZ experience and commercial director Joe Goddard.

One NZ is dedicating $100,000 through its digital giving platform, One Good Kiwi, to Hawke’s Bay for the month of September. Ten local groups, charities or crews of volunteers will be celebrated on the app, and each will receive a share of the $100,000 One NZ is giving away.

One Good Kiwi users will be able to view a short video on each of the selected group local heroes, learning more about them and voting for their favourite by “flicking” their digital tokens to the local hero they want to support.

* To get involved download the One Good Kiwi app from the app store or visit onegoodkiwi.nz.



