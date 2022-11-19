Flag-waving Toa Samoa fans are out in force today in Auckland's CBD ahead of tomorrow's Rugby League World Cup final. Photo / Dean Purcell

Flag-waving Toa Samoa fans are out in force today in Auckland's CBD ahead of tomorrow's Rugby League World Cup final. Photo / Dean Purcell

New Zealand-based Toa Samoa fans are displaying their colours with pride ahead of one of the biggest moments in the history of Samoan sport.

Supporters have taken to the streets from early afternoon - including in Auckland’s CBD - as they prepare for the Rugby League World Cup final to be played tomorrow morning in the UK.

Toa Samoa face-off against defending champions the Kangaroos. While they are huge underdogs, the TAB said earlier this week that most bets placed with them from punters were backing Samoa to pull off a huge upset and win.

Flag-carrying fans today have been parading Auckland streets, with police issuing an appeal for them to hold “safe and sensible celebrations”.

And in Hawke’s Bay tonight, Napier’s Sound Shell will be the site of a fan gathering after an earlier convoy of cars carrying fans. It’s understood there will be earlier convoys of cars from Hastings into Napier.

Toa Samoa has defied pre-tournament predictions that they would struggle to make the top four, and fierce criticism of their coaching unit, to make the final. They made the showdown after upsetting hosts England in the semis.

As fans gather - and the hype grows ahead of tomorrow morning’s final - Auckland police have advised motorists to expect delays in several areas across the city.

“Congestion has been building around Westgate shopping centre, Parrs Park, Ōtāhuhu town centre, Mangere town centre, and Ōtara town centre,” a police spokesperson said this afternoon.

Police are recommending that people avoid these areas unless necessary as traffic is significantly impacted.

Going off in Mangere this afternoon such an amazing vibe at the Toa Samoa celebration event 🇼🇸 pic.twitter.com/KYKcMYQxw9 — Efeso Collins (@efesocollins) November 19, 2022

In a statement released by police yesterday, Counties Manukau District Commander Jill Rogers said, “The community can expect to see a highly visible police presence this weekend on the streets of Tāmaki Makaurau to help keep the public safe, and prevent any disorder incidents, surrounding Sunday morning’s Rugby League World Cup final match between Samoa and Australia.

“Over the past few weeks, police have been dealing with a number of disorder events following Tongan and Samoan supporters taking their celebrations to the streets of South Auckland, particularly in Counties Manukau west, including Māngere and Ōtāhuhu,” she said.

One person received serious injuries last week after sliding off a moving car they were sitting on and was run over. While they are now recovering in a stable condition, police say they do not want any repeat incidents.

“We are aware of planned celebrations, including a parade in Clendon Shopping Centre on Friday, a parade in the Auckland CBD on Saturday, and that a dedicated fan zone has been organised in Māngere ahead of the much-anticipated final. These will all be monitored accordingly,” Rogers said.

Police are appealing to fans to enjoy the celebrations but to be safe and remain peaceful. Photo / Dean Purcell

Eastern District Commander Lincoln Sycamore said Hawke’s Bay police will have a visible presence this weekend including at a fans’ event planned for the Sound Shell on Saturday.

After Samoa’s win over the English last weekend, police received several calls about a convoy of 20 to 30 vehicles travelling from Hastings to Napier, Sycamore said, with callers concerned about driver and passenger behaviour, and the risk the slow speeds were posing to other drivers.

“It’s really important to us that people are driving in a safe manner and that passengers are restrained. Police will be acting on reports of unsafe behaviour - we don’t want anyone getting hurt,” Sycamore said.

Toa Samoa will face the Kangaroos in the grand final in the UK on Sunday at 5am NZT. Photo / Dean Purcell

Hutt Valley Area Commander, Inspector Dion Bennett said, “Police are aware of a number of gatherings planned and are urging fans and whānau to have fun, but look out for and respect those around them.

“We wish our Samoan aiga all the best - fly your flags high, but please keep yourselves and others safe,” he said.

Police are aware of convoys planned for the afternoon and early evening on Saturday in Waitangirua and Cannons Creek, and Fraser Park in Riverside.

A convoy is also planned for late Saturday night in the Wellington region from Waitangirua through Porirua CBD to the train station, as well as big screens set up in Cannons Creek and Porirua.

“Regardless of whether you’re backing blue or going for the green and gold, remember – don’t drop the ball, and keep yourselves and everyone else safe until the last play,” Bennett said.

My people 🥺🫶🏽 I got goosebumps everywhere man 😅 I am proud to be Samoan 🇼🇸🙌🏽 685 to the oti baby 🔥#apiasamoa #685ToTheWorld #ToaSamoa #weonboys pic.twitter.com/Dlg0xGyAnQ — ℂ𝔪Ť 👑 (@titus06ct_ws) November 18, 2022

Toa Samoa will play Australia in the Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford Stadium in the UK on Sunday morning.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 5am NZT.

The New Zealand Kiwi Ferns are set to play the curtain-raiser at 2.15am when they take on the Australian Jillaroos in the Women’s Rugby League World Cup final.

Toa Samoa defeated England 27-26 last weekend in the Rugby League World Cup semifinal to advance. Photo / Dean Purcell



