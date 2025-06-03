During his time on the sidelines with Sky Television, Mexted became a commentator who you either loved or hated.

“I was outspoken,” Mexted told RNZ.

“All I did was talk about what I was thinking as the game was evolving and having grown up with it, I was looking at different things from what a lot of the spectators were looking at.”

Mexted was introduced to the game as a 5-year-old by his father Graham Mexted, who was also an All Black.

He grew up next to the Tawa Rugby Club.

After attending Tawa College and then Victoria University, he headed off to play in France, which he said changed his whole life.

“I realised that you didn’t have to be able to speak the same language to be able to play the game and work together.

“It gave me a whole new view on the game.”

While his father was an influence on him and his game, Mexted said his big break came after All Blacks captain Graham Mourie got in touch with him while in France, suggesting he should return home.

Not long after, Mexted had an All Blacks trial and the rest is history.

He played 73 games for the All Blacks, including 34 tests. He had a 114-match career with Wellington and also toured South Africa with the Cavaliers in 1986.

Commentators Murray Mexted (left) and Ian Smith, pictured in 2006. Photo / Photosport

It was not long after retirement from the game that Mexted went into commentary.

And it was not long after that the complaints started flooding into Sky Television about his comments on air.

Mexted was told by Sky Television that 90% of the complaints they were getting were about him.

“Paul Tito was left groping like a blind man in the brothel,” was one memorable quote.

“That caused a lot of friction and I was asked to rein it in a little,” Mexted said.

“I say what I think and I appreciate that sometimes that does create conflict.

“If you provoke or upset people, maybe those people often don’t get recognised, but I am very flattered and humbled by the award.”

Mexted, 71, is now retired and living in Bay of Plenty.

It appears that he is most proud of the International Rugby Academy he set up 25 years ago.

His vision for the academy was to provide aspiring players and coaches with the tools, guidance and mentorship needed to reach their full potential in rugby and in life.

More than 100 of his graduates achieved international status and he still receives messages from many of them.

“I’ve been committed to the game since I understood the values and standards of team sports,” Mexted says.

“Because of that, I sacrificed a lot of things to open up an academy of a very high level to the world and I had a fantastic response.

“Someone has obviously recognised that I’ve given something back to the game that I’ve had so much appreciation from and learnt so much from.”

– RNZ