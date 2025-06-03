Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Rugby icon Murray Mexted recognised in King’s Birthday Honours list

RNZ
3 mins to read

Murray Mexted in action for the All Blacks in the 1980s. Photo / Photosport

Murray Mexted in action for the All Blacks in the 1980s. Photo / Photosport

By RNZ

Former All Black Murray Mexted was a little surprised to be recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Mexted has become an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to rugby.

Mexted played for the All Blacks between 1979 and 1985, commentated on the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand