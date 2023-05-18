New Hawke's Bay Magpies head coach Brock James (cap and grey top) delivers the instructions during Wednesday night's squad hit-out against the Manawatu Turbos in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

New Hawke's Bay Magpies head coach Brock James (cap and grey top) delivers the instructions during Wednesday night's squad hit-out against the Manawatu Turbos in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay Magpies hopefuls drawn from local club rugby have been put through their paces in an early-season hit-out series against Bunnings NPC rivals, the Manawatū Turbos.

The match - the second of three against the Manawatū squad this season, and the first since the announcement of the promotion of assistant coach Brock James to the role of head coach, vacated by Italy-bound Josh Syms - was played on Wednesday night at MacRae Field, part of the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union’s complex on Orotu Dr in Napier.

For the record, Hawke’s Bay won 43-22, fielding 30 Academy and Premier club players, all looking forward to having another chance in a similar outing against Manawatū on June 5 (King’s Birthday) in Dannevirke, when it was hoped the Hawke’s Bay Tūī squad would have their first outing since the appointment of new women’s head coach Sione Cherrington-Kite.

Not available for the Magpies, as they prepare for the August 4-October 20 Bunnings NPC, are at least 30 players with current commitments to professional rugby elsewhere, including at least 23 who have played across seven teams in this year’s Super Rugby Pacific, which ends on June 24, along with seven in American Major League Rugby (MLR), which ends on July 8.

Hawke's Bay Magpies hopefuls triumphed 43-22 against Manawatū on Wednesday night. Photo / Paul Taylor

Several are likely to be unavailable at all with commitments to international rugby, including the Rugby World Cup in France, starting on September 20. Among their three halfbacks, Brad Weber and Folau Fakatava are in line for places in the All Blacks squad, while Ereatara Enari is a likely squad member for Manu Samoa.

James said he’s unaware yet of any of those players transferring to other teams, such as other NPC unions, but there are many questions over most, including when they may be available to join the wider squad after they are no longer needed by their Super Rugby Pacific or MLR sides.

There will be more match preparation against the Auckland and Waikato squads, involving a more-established Magpies squad, in the fortnight before the first match, against North Harbour in Napier on August 5.

James described Wednesday’s hit-out as “pretty good as far as what we’re trying to achieve is concerned”.