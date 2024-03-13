Nervous passengers depart Auckland after Latam flight incident, Police investigate discovery of a body floating in Gulf Harbour and why card spending has tanked in recent months in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP / RNZ

A couple accused of stealing money destined for a kids’ rugby trip have been charged with theft after parents took their suspicions to police.

The couple, who have interim name suppression, appeared in a Wellington region court yesterday on a charge each of theft by a person in a special relationship. The charge follows nearly a year-long investigation.

The charging document states the pair, having received cash required to be used in a certain way, intentionally used the money in a way it was not supposed to be used and thereby committed theft. There are five complainants named in the document.

The couple, who had been coaching and managing children’s teams for a rugby club for years prior to the alleged offending, have been remanded on bail until their next appearance in April.

In 2022 they organised and handled the money for a group trip for about 15 children to compete at a rugby tournament. This trip was not organised by the club but independently by the couple and parents.

One parent who spoke to the Herald last year said families believed they had raised about $12,000 for the trip – but the exact amount is not known because the couple handled the finances and allegedly did not keep a record of the money.

Parents put the fundraised money into what they say they were told was the club’s account, but alleged it turned out to be the personal bank account of one of the accused.

During the trip there were issues with the money which led to multiple people having to fork out cash.

The lack of money meant the children were unable to do extra activities while away and parents had to pay extra for food and bedding.

Most parents believed the deficit was a result of a series of unfortunate events, but last year as parents started looking into planning another trip, some chose to confront the couple.

After a back and forth between the two parties, one of the parents laid a complaint with police. Months on, police have laid charges.

A rugby coach and his wife are accused of receiving cash and using it in a way that caused them to commit theft.

As of last year, one of the pair had moved on to coaching at another club.

The new club did not respond to a request for comment last week, but in a statement last year, before the charges were laid, a spokesperson for the club said they were aware of the accusations and the police complaint.

“Despite these allegations, the club made the decision to welcome the [couple’s] tamariki to participate in junior rugby, and [the man] to support as a parent helper/assistant coach of a... junior rugby team. [The woman] does not have any involvement in club coaching or management,” they said.

“As a responsible junior committee, we have implemented several safeguarding measures to protect our players and their families.

“The club abides by the WRFU’s [Wellington Rugby Football Union] child protection policy and has an officer in place to escalate any issues. Each team has multiple parent helpers, each grade has its own grade convenor and our committee meet regularly to discuss any/all issues.”

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



