Police are advising commuters on SH1 near Karapiro to expect delays as rubberneckers are holding up traffic after a single-vehicle crash. Photo / NZME

Rubberneckers are holding up traffic on State Highway 1 near Karapiro after a single-vehicle crash left three people with injuries.

A police spokesperson said, “the crash is not blocking the road, but motorists slowing to look at the crash are causing traffic disruption”.

Three people have been transported to hospital with minor to moderate injuries as a result of the crash.

Motorists are advised to expect delays on SH1 and to consider alternative routes until the congestion has cleared, police said.



