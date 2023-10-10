A rural house fire has left one person dead in Ruapehu this morning as emergency services investigate suspicious circumstances.

Fire and Emergency were called to the scene on Waitaanga Rd at 7.40am, sending three appliances to tackle the blaze.

They confirmed one person had died in the fire in the Manawatu-Whanganui area.

The circumstances of the fire are under investigation and being treated as suspicious.

The fire was under control and extinguished as of 11am but the property had been totally destroyed.

Police were also in attendance.