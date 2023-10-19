Northland Police investigating the homicide of Ruakākā man Teina Pickering are continuing to appeal for information to assist them in their enquiries. Photo / NZME

People with any information on the homicide of Ruakākā man Teina Pickering are being asked to come forward.

The body of Pickering, from Ruakākā, was discovered by a woman on Peter Snell Rd shortly after 4am on Thursday, October 12.

Since then, two men, aged 28 and 29, were arrested over the weekend in connection with the case, and police are not seeking anyone else at this time.

“We are continuing to appeal for information ... and ask anyone with information who has not yet spoken to us to please get in touch,” Whangārei CIB Detective Inspector Al Symonds said.

Earlier on, the detective said that police believed the death was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the wider public.

Symonds said police were also launching an online portal for any witnesses to upload relevant photos or video they might have of suspicious activity around Ruakākā leading up to, and after, the homicide occurring early on that day.

People with any information that could help assist their investigation, could access the portal at misty-river.nc3.govt.nz/

Additionally, police continue to ask anyone with general information that will assist the investigation to contact Police on 105, or by going online to police.govt.nz/use-105.

“Use the reference file number 231012/4721. Reports can also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111,” he said.