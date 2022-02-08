The fire started in Northport's woodchip facility. Photo / Alan Wood

A large blaze at Northport in Marsden Point has subsided after equipment at its woodchip facility caught fire.

Northport spokesman Peter Heath said the fire started in the woodchip conveyor in-take system that feeds the Marasumi woodchip pile, around 12.45pm.

Crews from the Ruakākā Volunteer Fire Brigade rushed to the site to tackle the blaze.

By 1.45pm the fire had subsided, Heath said. However, crews remained on site to continue extinguishing the blaze.

"Basically, the conveyor rubber has burned away leaving only bare metal," he said.

The fire at Northport, Marsden Point, earlier this afternoon. Photo / Karen Kiss

Flames from earlier today had died away but large plumes of smoke - seen from more than 40km away - remain.

Whangārei Heads and Onerahi residents were able to spot the fire due to the vast amount of smoke visible from across the harbour.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire.

Heath said, at this stage, they didn't believe there was any likelihood the woodchip pile would catch fire.

"It has a high moisture content especially after all of the rain."

He said they were unsure about what caused the conveyor in-take system to catch alight.

Northport would be providing updates about the fire via their website.