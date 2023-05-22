Police are warning the public it’s an offence to breach name suppression, after at least two people have named the woman accused of murdering two children in Ruakākā. Photo / Tania Whyte

Police are warning the public it’s an offence to breach name suppression, after at least two people have named the woman accused of murdering two children in Ruakākā. Photo / Tania Whyte

Police are warning the public it’s an offence to breach name suppression, after at least two people have named the woman accused of murdering two children in Ruakākā.

No plea was taken when the woman appeared in the Whangārei District Court last Monday morning, flanked by a public gallery full of wailing family and friends.

2 children dead, Ruakaka

Duty lawyer Victor Heather asked for suppression of all the details from her appearance - including the woman’s name and age - on the basis of undue hardship to her and to prevent a potential prejudice to a fair trial.

The Herald has seen two posts on social media where the woman has been named.

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, of the Northland criminal investigation branch, said police “are aware of some activity on social media, which we are making further inquiries into”.

“I acknowledge the public’s feeling about this tragic case,” Doell said.

“However, I must remind the public that it is an offence to breach a court order, and this includes naming someone who has name suppression on social media.”

She said anyone who saw a post that breached the suppression order shouldn’t share the post.

It is an offence to publish anything which could identify a person whose name was suppressed by law under the Criminal Procedure Act 2011.

The maximum penalty for breaching a suppression order is six months’ jail or a $25,000 fine.

Police were called to a Ruakākā property, south of Whangarei, around 6.25am last Monday, where officers discovered the children’s bodies.

A family friend of the Ruakākā whānau described seeing the “lovely kids” the day before they died.







