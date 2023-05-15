Police and a team of forensics at the Peter Snell Dr property which is at the centre of the Ruakākā double homicide. Photo / Tania Whyte

A family friend of the Ruakākā whānau rocked by the deaths of two preschoolers yesterday has described seeing the ‘lovely kids’ the day before they died.

The local man, who goes by the name of Bluey, was still in shock after learning the 1-year-old and 4-year-old had been found dead in the Peter Snell Dr home on Monday.

Police were called to the property at around 6.25am where officers discovered the children’s bodies.

A 25-year-old female is facing two counts of murder and will appear in the Whangārei District Court today.

Bluey said the children were “lovely” and “good” kids.

He had known the family for two years and would enjoy a cup of tea almost daily with the children’s grandfather.

“To see the kids gone, I just don’t believe because I see the kids every day,” he said.

The last time he saw the youngsters was the day before the tragedy unfolded.

Bluey said there had been “no sign” anything was out of the ordinary while having a cuppa at the family’s home on Sunday morning.

“It’s terrible because everybody knew them...I don’t want to believe it,” Bluey said.

Local man Alan Smith described the news as “tragic”.

”I’m just flabbergasted that it can really happen,” he said.

A cordon remains in place blocking access to the home where the children were found. A team of forensics is on site carrying out a scene examination.

A forensic team carries out a scene examination at the Peter Snell Dr property. Photo / Tania Whyte

Ruakākā Primary School this morning lowered their flag in recognition of the children’s deaths. In a post shared online, the school said they held an assembly where they shared a karakia and waiata as well as spoke to pupils about looking after friends who feel sad.

The Advocate understands the children have links to Educare Bream Bay. However, when contacted a staff member said they were unable to comment.

Well-known Ruakāka local and SafeMan Safe Family facilitator Phil O’Keeffe Paikea said he didn’t personally know the family but knew they are part of “our whakapapa.”

Paikea has helped organise a space in the community where people affected by yesterday’s tragedy can gather this afternoon. The SafeMan Safe Family office in Ruakākā will be open from 4.30pm.

“It’s something the community asked for,” he said.

“It’s just somewhere to go, somewhere to talk to each other, console each other, karakia and sing a waiata or two.”





Paikea said the community had been reflecting heavily on what could have been done better, or how they could have had better engagement as they grappled with feelings of “tragedy and loss”.

The double homicide had hit hard as anything involving “little children, defenceless children” would, he said.

”Everyone is feeling it.”

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, of Northland CIB, said the situation was “extremely distressing” for the family involved, as well as first responders who attended the scene.

“Police and Victim Support have been working closely to support all those involved in this tragic event.”

Doell said police would continue to support the Ruakākā community through the “understandably difficult time”. This included a bolstered police presence in the area in the following days.

“We continue to encourage the Northland community to look out for one another and seek further assistance from support agencies if needed.”







