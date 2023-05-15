There is a heavy police presence in Peter Snell Drive in Ruakākā after two bodies were found at a house. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police are treating the deaths of two children in a Northland beachside settlement as a double homicide.

The Herald understands they were aged 1 and 4.

Emergency services were called to a home in Ruakākā, 30km south of Whangārei, about 7.30am this morning after reports of problems at a home on Peter Snell Rd.

It’s understood the bodies of two children were found at the property and police are speaking to one person linked to the deaths.

“The family and community will be reeling and will need support,” Whangarei Mayor Vince Cocurullo said.

“This is tragic and shocking.”

One Tree Point School has offered support to its students that need it and sent love and support to the wider community.

“We are aware of the sad loss of two children in Ruakākā this morning,” principal Shirley Winters wrote on Facebook.

“Our sincere aroha and thoughts are with the whānau and everyone concerned.

“We have support systems in place for any of our tamariki who need it. Please reach out if you have any concerns.”

The house at the centre of the police investigation is on the same street as Bream Bay College.

Bream Bay College principal Wayne Buckland said the school was aware of a significant incident nearby and has support systems in place for any of its students who have been affected by the deaths.

“We have informed our board of trustees. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide support as and when needed. We have had no indications of safety issues for our students who are attending school.”

“We have a very good working relationship with the local police, and they have informed us that there are no safety concerns for our students or operations,” Buckland said.

Police at the cordon on Peter Snell Rd in Ruakaka, Northland after two people were found dead this morning. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell said police aren’t seeking anybody else in connection to the deaths.

“News of this incident will come as a shock to the community, and we can reassure them we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.”

Police are calling for anything in the area at the time who can assist with the investigation to come forward.

“We will continue to support the Ruakākā community through this understandably distressing time.

“While we appreciate the wider interest in what has occurred, Police aren’t in a position to release any further details at this stage.”

Police, Hato Hone St John and FENZ were at the home on Peter Snell Rd, between Tamingi St and Tiki Pl, this morning.

Police could be seen speaking to people at neighbouring properties on the quiet street this morning.

Business owners in Ruakākā town centre say news of the death of two people is upsetting.

Police at cordon on Peter Snell Rd, Ruakaka in Northland while investigating the death of two children. Photo / Michael Cunningham

One business owner said the usually quiet area was rocked by such sobering news, but the fact police were not looking at anyone else in relation to the deaths was a relief in some ways. She hoped the police presence would be scaled down as the day progresses.

Ruakākā is a beachside community in the Bream Bay area 30km south of Whangārei.








