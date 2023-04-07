The Royal New Zealand Air Force's new P8-A Poseidon has touched down in Fiji as part of its operational trials.

The plane is part of a fleet of four Poseidons being brought in by the RNZAF to replace their recently retired P-3K2 Orion maritime patrol crafts.

The fleet will be stationed out of a new hangar at RNZAF Base Ōhakea, with two of the planes having landed in New Zealand and the other two expected to arrive in mid-2023.

Air component commander Air Commodore Shaun Sexton said operational trials and development were an important part of introducing a modern craft like the Poseidon.

“With the inaugural flight to Fiji by one of our new P-8A aircraft, and with Fiji being the first Pacific nation the P-8A will operate from during the trials, we’re also continuing a connection with Fiji which goes back many years,” Sexton said.

The aircraft will be operated by No. 5 Squadron, which has a long history with the island.

“Long-range maritime patrol aircraft operated from Fiji during and after World War II. No. 5 Squadron was formed in Laucala Bay, and for more than 13 years flew Short Sunderland flying boats from there.”

The squadron flew Orions for more than 57 years, which meant the new systems in the Poseidons could not just be transferred over, Sexton said.

The trials and development phase of introducing the crafts included ensuring all operators, including aircrews, maintenance, mission support and air enablers, were ready for missions in the plane.

With that complete, the craft is taking part in multi-day search and rescue operations for maritime patrols in the Pacific.

Sexton was looking forward to seeing the connection between Aotearoa and Fiji continue.

The Poseidons will be used to support peace and security operations, maritime surveillance, search and rescue, resource protection and humanitarian assistance to disasters in New Zealand, the Pacific and around the world.

They will start regularly flying on operations in mid-2023.