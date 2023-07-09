Pictured here with his Olympic gold as part of New Zealand's eight, Tom Mackintosh is now enjoying success in a single scull. Photo / NZME

There were bronze medals for two Hawke’s Bay scullers at the 2023 World Rowing Cup III in Switzerland overnight.

Emma Twigg finished third in the women’s single scull, before Tom Mackintosh matched that feat in the mens’ race.

For Twigg, the reigning Olympic Games gold medallist and a former world champion, medals at world cup regattas are commonplace. But this was Mackintosh’s first world cup A final as a sculler, meaning that finishing in the medals was a massive achievement.

Where Twigg and fellow medallists Karolien Florijn (Netherlands) and Tara Rigney (Australia) cleared out from the field, Mackintosh had to work hard for his third place.

Along the way, he powered past Olympic champion Stefanos Ntouskos, of Greece, before holding off a late charge from Japan’s Ryuta Arakawa. Mackintosh has previously enjoyed Olympic gold medal-winning success as part of New Zealand’s men’s eight.

Twigg, Mackintosh and the rest of the New Zealand team now head to Italy for a training camp for September’s World Rowing Championships, which are being held in Serbia.