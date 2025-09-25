An advocate for Auckland’s homeless says he is seeing an increase in people sleeping rough on the city’s streets.
Throughout winter and into spring, Kildare Peterson has been dropping supplies to people sleeping rough in the CBD and within his owncommunity in Onehunga.
He’s seeing growing levels of desperation. One man told Checkpoint he would deliberately get arrested in order to have a roof over his head for a night or two, away from the temptations of drugs and alcohol.
It’s prompted calls to implement Duty to Assist legislation, to ensure all people have access to safe and stable housing.
Earlier this month, the Government announced it was expanding support for rough sleepers with immediate steps to facilitate stable housing.
As sunlight began to warm the concrete along Auckland Central’s footpaths, people who had stayed the night on the streets began to roll up sleeping bags, pack down tents and roll trolleys away out of sight.
Ben* spent the night under a clump of trees and was wandering the streets to find his next spot. He’s been homeless throughout his life.