Trust chairman Geoff Rolleston spoke at the “momentous occasion”.
He spoke of how it was the “first Māori Trust Board of Aotearoa” to be established.
“For Te Arawa leaders there was a degree of pride in them, for the first time in history a board composed entirely of Māori was appointed by the Government to control the expenditure of 6000 pounds annually and that’s equivalent to $730,000 in today’s money.
“Land purchases, marae restoration, education grants were high on the agenda of those early board meetings.”
Throughout pandemics and world wars, the trust lasted.
“We are stronger than ever, and we must have an extreme focus on building our knowledge, building our capability, building our capacity to become sustainable and resilient people.”
Looking to the next 100 years, Rolleston said mokopuna would reap the rewards of good stewardship including from iwi, hapū and stakeholders.
“To provide the platform for meaningful change by 2027, it could be sooner, we will see Te Arawa voting for a representation model that truly reflects the desires and needs of our people. It will ensure the engagement and governance oversight they choose.”
Personal interests needed to be set aside for the greater good of everyone, he said.
“We cannot be hindered by self-interest or fear, but must demonstrate the vision and courage needed to secure future for our Te Arawa mokopuna and indeed the whole community.”
