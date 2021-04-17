Rotorua's John Paul College orders independent investigation after racism allegations

An independent review has commenced following allegations against John Paul College. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua's John Paul College has ordered an independent investigation following a complaint alleging racism, bullying and elitism at the school.

The Board of Trustees and principal ordered the review after the Bishop of Hamilton, Stephen Lowe, received a complaint via email regarding alleged "systemic racism'' resulting in Māori whānau either withdrawing or choosing not to enrol at the college.

But the college believes the allegations are not supported by evidence and are factually incorrect.

Board of Trustees chairman Jean-Paul Gaston said the board "by its own choice" had started an independent review into the alleged matters raised in the complaint in the interest of transparency and objectivity.

Ministry of Education sector enablement deputy secretary Katrina Casey said she was advised by the school that it was managing the matter alongside the Diocese.