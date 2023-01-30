Rotorua Work and Income in lockdown, police trying to find ‘threatening’ individual

Police were advised at 11.20am.

Police are trying to find a person who was allegedly being “threatening” at the Rotorua Work and Income premises.

The Rotorua Daily Post understands the premises are in lockdown.

A police spokeswoman said police did not specifically request a lockdown but understood the premises went through their own procedures.

Police were advised at 11.20am. There were no injuries.

Armed police on Pukuatua St. Photo / Andrew Warner

Armed police had cordons up at the intersection of Pukuatua St and Tutanekai St and at the Pukuatua St and Amohia St roundabout but these have now been removed.

Police are following inquiries to locate the individual.