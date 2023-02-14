Residents are experiencing internet outages. Photo / NZME

Internet customers in Rotorua, Tauranga and Taupō are experiencing outages to their ultra fast broadband services.

Vodafone chief executive Jason Paris, via his Twitter account, said there were 272 cell sites down from the cyclone, “mainly due to power”.

He said the fibre link in Taupō, Tauranga and Rotorua was being fixed and some services should start again around 8.30am

The Vodafone website said the start time of the outage was 8.41pm on Tuesday and was under investigation.

People have taken to social media saying their connection was still down this morning in various locations.

There are 272 cell sites down from the cyclone, mainly due to power. Cargo plane on way to Gisborne with satelitte equipment & generators to restore essential comm’s.

