Police in Western Heights this morning following reports of a gunshot. Video / Andrew Warner

Lockdowns have been lifted at three Rotorua schools after gunshots were heard in Western Heights this morning.

A staff member of a school in Western Heights told the Rotorua Daily Post a gunshot was heard at 8.35am.

A police spokeswoman said they responded to reports of shots heard but nothing of interest had been found.

As a precaution three schools in the area were put into lockdown but these had now been lifted.

Earlier, a staff member at one of the schools, who didn't want to be named, said staff were trying to carry on as normal without getting too worked up.

"We basically don't know what's happening out there."

He said the only communication they had was to follow the school's lockdown emergency procedures until future notice.

He said everyone was doing fine, were locked inside their buildings and classrooms with lights out waiting for the all clear from police and the school.

A local resident and shop employee said she heard gunshots when she woke up this morning between 7am and 8am, followed by a couple of police sirens.

"It was pretty loud. It sounded like an engine pop."

She heard two shots, but said her mum had heard "quite a few" coming from near Gordon Rd.

There were more police sirens at about 9am, she said.

Selwyn School principal Peter Barker said they put everyone into lockdown after getting notice from police.

"We are all safe. We will continue to communicate with whānau and the school community via our Facebook page and school app."

A social media post from the school said : "All tamariki and staff are safe and we will keep you posted. There is a significant police presence at the top end of Old Quarry Rd and lower end of Gordon Road."

A local shop employee said customers had told him police were at the corner of Kea and Kokako Sts.

He said people were driving out, but not allowed in. He said it been a while since there had been trouble in the area.

"It's been quite quiet lately."

