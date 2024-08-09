Cockin said it was a “fun, social, non-serious” running event, encouraging people to get out into nature and giving them a winter goal.

“It’s really all-inclusive and we’re celebrating everybody … who comes across the finish line.

Cockin said the number of entrants was 30% up on last year.

He said 91% of them were travelling from out of town, predominantly from the North Island. However there were also entrants from Australia, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany and Uruguay.

“Because we’ve got such a large number of people coming from out of town, many of them are staying here, so we know there’s a spike in room bookings.”

More than 3000 people are participating in this year's Run the Forest event.

Cockin said Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa was the event’s headline partner for the next three years and it was where runners registered.

“Hopefully they see these places, they run through these places, and then they’re like, ‘We’ve got to come back here’.”

A Nduro Events media release said the event was first held in 2018 with about 1200 participants.

Last year’s event generated an estimated $2m economic boost to the local economy while this year’s was expected to be $2.5m.

Nduro Events event director Helene Nicholson said it was great to have people from “all different ages and stages” sign up – the youngest participant is six and the oldest is 80.

Entrants can choose to run or walk a range of race options – the 21km Pohutu Geyser Trail, the 10km Geothermal Traverse and the 7km Redwoods Trail.

Poco Tapas and Wine co-owner Jeff Slessor said the weekend was looking busy, with people making bookings to dine after the event.

“It’s great to see visitors back in Rotorua post-Covid … We’re incredibly proud of our city and love hosting and showcasing our friendly hospitality.”

Wai Ariki general manager Debbie Robertson said the spa was expecting a boost in manuhiri [visitors] this weekend as people rest and relax after a day on the trails.

“The event is a great way to get people to Rotorua in winter.”

Running for Gaza

Ōhope mother Virbickas said she decided to raise funds for international humanitarian organisation ReliefAid after feelings of “helplessness” about the conflict in Gaza.

She set out to run 760km in 76 days and has raised almost $5000.

Virbickas described the journey as “very emotional” as she thought about what was happening in Gaza every time she ran in Ōhope.

She had been sent a thank you video from someone working on the ground at ReliefAid a few weeks ago which helped her feel “connected” to the cause.

”That day really made it quite real, you know, being on the other side of the planet, we’re not affected by it apart from watching it on social media,” she said.

Run the Forest Rotorua competitor Colleen Virbickas has been running in Ōhope.

Virbickas said preparing to finish her fundraiser brought mixed feelings as she had a foot injury.

”So in that sense I’m looking forward to it being over because I just feel like my body just needs to recover. But I’m also a bit gutted, to be honest.”

She said she would look to find another way to raise funds for families.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.

Harriet Laughton is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty.