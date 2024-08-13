Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Rotorua police visit motorcyclist in hospital after alleged helmetless crash

Kelly Makiha
By
3 mins to read
Watch Live: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in the studio with Mike Hosking.

A helmetless motorcyclist injured after allegedly crashing into a car and power pole in Rotorua was paid a visit at hospital by police on the same day and charged with two driving offences, police say.

A senior police officer says the incident shows police will do whatever it takes to hold those they believe responsible to account.

Police said the crash happened on Clayton Rd just before 3pm on Sunday.

Another motorcyclist, who was riding with the man at the time, allegedly left the scene and was still to be found, police said.

Road policing manager Senior Sergeant Steve Shaw said police found the crashed rider with moderate injuries being treated at Rotorua Hospital just before midnight on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He was arrested for driving while disqualified and careless driving. His bike was impounded.

Further charges had not been ruled out.

Shaw said the 27-year-old had received a summons to appear in court at a later date.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The rider was very fortunate not to receive more serious injuries or be killed. It’s also lucky no other members of the public were injured,” Shaw said.

Speaking generally, he said police regularly had reports of motorbikes being ridden dangerously and without helmets on Rotorua reserves and streets, often failing to stop when signalled to do so by police.

“While most dirt bike riders are aware of the laws and don’t cause any issues, a few bad riders are giving the rest a bad reputation.”

Police understood the “outrage” regarding riders who ignored road rules and showed “little concern for the community”.

Shaw said police would do whatever they could in their power to identify those breaking the law to hold them to account. This included seizing and impounding bikes.

He said in Sunday’s case that included finding the driver at Rotorua Hospital.

A Rotorua man who lives near Westbrook Reserve, who did not want to be identified for fear of retribution, said he had not seen many riders “burning up” the fields at the reserve as they had done in the past but said he had noticed more on the roads in the dark.

“The dum-ar** clowns are still riding around on the roads in the dark now more, I think. I had one oncoming in pitch black a few weeks ago pulling a wheelie down Malfroy Rd [sic].”

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand