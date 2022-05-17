The incident happened on Tutanekai St near Rotorua's Eat Streat. Photo / File

Police are appealing for video footage of a disorder incident which took place in Rotorua this evening.

Two groups of people were involved in the incident that took place on Tutanekai St, near "Eat Street" around 6pm, police said in a statement.

Three of the people involved were arrested shortly after they left the scene in a vehicle.

One person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Anyone who filmed the incident, is asked to report this footage to police so they can establish what happened.

"We understand that this incident may have been unsettling and police would like to reassure the community that we will hold the offenders to account."

Video footage can be given to police by filing an online 105 report and quoting event number P050602787.