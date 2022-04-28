Rotorua police investigating unexplained death of child

A police a forensic examination of a Western Heights property is underway. Photo / NZME

Rotorua police are investigating the unexplained death of a child who was taken to hospital by family earlier today.

In a statement, police said the child and a sibling were taken to Rotorua Hospital late this morning.

The younger child died in hospital and the sibling is currently in a serious condition, and a forensic examination of a Western Heights property is underway.

"An investigation, including the forensic examination of a Western Heights property, is underway and investigators are speaking with family members to establish what has occurred," a spokesperson said.

How to get help

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.



Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)

• Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)

• It's Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children. Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)

• Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence

• Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.