The Phantom of the Opera stage production is coming to Rotorua

“When you think of the big musicals, you think of Phantom of the Opera.”

That’s the view of John Drummond, who will be directing the Rotorua Musical Theatre’s production of the famous musical stage show when it opens at Sir Howard Morrison Centre in March.

The musical tells the story of a disfigured musical genius, living in the dark shadows of the Paris Opera House. After hearing the hypnotic voice of a young soprano (Christine), the Phantom becomes besotted but turns mad with jealousy when he discovers she is in love with someone else .

It is one of the longest-running shows in Broadway’s history.

Drummond said the Phantom of the Opera was a strong dramatic musical and one of the ”top shows in the entire world”.

“It’s the first time it’s ever been done in Rotorua. We have an amazing cast.

“We’ve got some up-and-coming singers who ... maybe in a few years might well be hitting overseas as opera singers.”

His favourite part of directing was working with the cast and seeing the production come together on stage.

“I love working with the [actors and] getting the greatest drama from them in their characters.

“Whatever the situation is ... I’m trying to bring out the greatest amount of drama.”

Drummond said watching a scene develop at rehearsals was another highlight.

“I love the rehearsal process, working with the actors, and the work that we can see from the beginning of the evening as we work through a particular scene.

“When we move into the theatre, these people transform into these other characters with costumes, makeup and ... then the lighting. Everything comes together.”

Rotorua Musical Theatre's performance of Phantom of the Opera lead character Tamati Cassidy who plays Raoul. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua-raised 21-year-old Tamati Cassidy will be playing the role of Raoul, Christine’s love interest, in the musical.

Cassidy said audiences tended to connect with his character, who is also aged 21 in the musical, because of the love story aspect of the musical.

“He’s definitely a good character to portray.”

Cassidy said the audition process was nerve-racking as there was a deep pool of talent in Rotorua.

The cast of about 41 had been rehearsing since December but additional hours were spent learning the script.

“You have to take your own time out by yourself to learn your lines,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy’s interest in the performing arts started about seven years ago when he was in high school. He sang in the school choir and joined bands.

He also performed in Rotorua Musical Theatre’s Bloody Woman in 2022.

Phantom of the Opera stage show is coming to Rotorua for the first time. From left, director John Drummond, co-production manager Zoe Mackness, co-production manager Martin Harris, and Rotorua Musical Theatre president Bobby Mihi Howard. Photo / Andrew Warner





The show’s opening night at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre will be on March 26 and the show is set to run until April 6.

Additional shows may be added to the season. Tickets are on sale now.

Michaela Pointon is an NZME reporter based in the Bay of Plenty and was formerly a feature writer.



