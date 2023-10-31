Rotorua's Golden Glow Motel on Fenton St suffered a fire two years ago. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Rotorua councillor has asked what will happen with the “skeleton” of a motel destroyed by fire almost two years ago.

What remains of the Golden Glow Motel building “looks like the wild west”, councillor Trevor Maxwell told Rotorua Lakes Council last week.

The motel was providing emergency housing when a fire tore through the building on December 30, 2021, prompting an evacuation. No one was injured.

Work to demolish the main building began within a week but, since then, the shell of what was left remained.

At a 2024-2034 Long-Term Plan workshop, councillor Maxwell asked what could be done about the “skeleton” of the building.

The building sits on Fenton St, the gateway to the tourist town’s CBD, and Maxwell said: “It looks like the wild west or something.”

After the meeting, Maxwell said: “If we want to restore our reputation as a beautiful town [we’ve] won awards for on many occasions, leaving the aftermath of a fire is a not a good look and looks like you’re out in the desert in Arizona or in a Western movie.

“[It would] just be nice for it to be taken down gently and nicely.”

Community and district development group manager Jean-Paul Gaston informed elected members the owners of the motel submitted a resource consent application to rebuild the front building and the council was waiting on further information from them.

Because what was left was not considered dangerous, the property owner did not need to demolish but had to fence the perimeter, Gaston said.

“However, I would agree with you, we have the ugliest fences we can around it.

“It looks absolutely terrible for the city.”

From a regulatory standpoint, there was no way the council was able to “put pressure” on the owner to clear the area, he said.

Gaston said the council could write to the owners asking if they could bring forward their plans.

“If they can bring forward the demolition, it would be fantastic, because it’s a terrible look.”

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said as a tourism destination, it was important the city was well presented, particularly in areas where there was a high number of accommodation options.

The Golden Glow Motel declined to comment.

