Rotorua’s Mayor Tania Tapsell has been criticised for the way she “shut down” the country’s longest-serving councillor as he tried to ask a question.
Māori ward councillor Trevor Maxwell says it’s part of the job to lick your wounds and carry on, but he was still left feeling “disappointed, frustrated and ashamed” by the interaction, and now regrets helping Tapsell “get on [the] council”.
Tapsell says she is disappointed herself by Maxwell’s comments, adding that wasting time talking about each other is an unnecessary distraction.
One was councillor Lani Kereopa’s request to vote on calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, like other councils had.
Intended notices of motion are assessed by staff and the final say on whether they are heard is down to the chair of the meeting – in this case the mayor.
Oonagh Hopkins, council’s corporate planning and governance executive manager, assessed Kereopa’s notice and said it was not the council’s role to get involved in discussions around international affairs, especially conflict.
A more than 1000-signature supporting petition was also declined. Mataara Mai organised the petition and about nine group members attended the meeting.
The exchange ended when councillor Rawiri Waru suggested discussion move on and that they kōrero later.
Maxwell ‘disappointed, frustrated and ashamed’
Maxwell spoke to Local Democracy Reporting about the exchange after a social media post by Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi calling out the mayor’s behaviour.
“I am appalled by the actions of Mayor Tania Tapsell during the Rotorua Lakes Council hui last week towards Councillor Trevor Maxwell and the Rotorua rōpū Mataara Mai.”
“Highly respected rangatira and councillor Trevor Maxwell, who is also Aotearoa’s longest-serving councillor, respectfully asked if there had been a change of rules regarding the notices of motion that were declined for Mataara Mai to be able to present.
“The way Mayor Tapsell conducted herself in response was unacceptable,” Waititi wrote.
Maxwell told LDR he was not a “social media aficionado” but was alerted by his daughters to “viral” posts about the exchange.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist for four years.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.