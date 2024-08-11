Thousands of dollars of fencing is being installed on Rotorua’s iconic Mt Ngongotahā in a bid to curb the constant rubbish dumping.
Rotorua Lakes Council has spent $24,000 on the problem — including the cost of the fence and collecting the most recent pile of trash.
A local woman who has been cleaning up the maunga for 12 years says from the “expensive” types of rubbish she sees, there is no reason the litterers could not afford to dispose of it properly at the dump.
The view from Mountain Rd can be beautiful. It offers expansive sight of the city and the lake; on a clear winter morning the sunlight hits the water, silhouetting Mokoia Island.
The council said it had spent an estimated $24,000 to install a 1.8m deer fence along the road “notorious for illegal dumping”, and to clear the rubbish from the “challenging” slip face.
Council waste and climate change manager Craig Goodwin said most of the rubbish could fit in kerbside wheelie bins, with much of it having recycling potential.
“It’s disheartening to see how little regard some people have for the consequence of their actions and the disrespect they have not just on the environment, but also the community or neighbourhood where they are dumping the rubbish they have generated.
“There’s also the cost to the community for cleaning it up and the reputational damage for our beautiful district.”
That cost was $175,000 for the council to clear up illegally dumped rubbish each year.
With a third of public litter bins misused for household rubbish, the council collected 1010 tonnes from them annually.
Goodwin said inorganic collections, reduced landfill fees and surveillance cameras were not the solution, but behaviour change was needed on waste generation and how it was disposed of.
“Making the landfill free or giving out landfill tickets would cost significantly more than it does to clean up illegal dumping each year because someone still has to pay — and the burden would then fall on ratepayers only, rather than it being user pays.
“Inorganic collections (free dumping) have been trialled and abandoned due to the mess they create, the significant cost to the ratepayer and because they’re often abused by people outside of the area. Free dumping also removes the incentive to reuse, repair or recycle.”
There was roadside collection every week, she said, and people needed to plan to do the right thing.
“The rubbish is expensive takeaways, expensive food waste, copious amounts of expensive alcohol, reusable building materials from renovations, tyres from commercial businesses etc ... so no one can tell me these people couldn’t afford the landfill. They just don’t care.”
Danielle said there were environmental issues bigger than litter and dumped rubbish.
“But let’s all get the small stuff right first and then progress from there.”
Rotorua is the launch location of a nationwide campaign in which those seen being tidy —such as putting rubbish in a bin — are awarded a prize.
Danielle will also visit schools and will work with the council on further clean-ups.
For more information email info@beatidykiwi.nz or text 0222896996 with “Be a Tidy Kiwi” to get information and register for upcoming clean-ups.
