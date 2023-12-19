Rotorua’s council has committed to the Tarawera reticulation scheme. Photo / Mead Norton

Rotorua’s council will continue connecting Lake Tarawera properties to its sewerage network despite a petition raising concerns about an “open chequebook” and fears costs will force some to “sell up the family home”.

Some residents have voiced concern over the project cost for years, but a ratepayers group member says reticulation going ahead to protect “the jewel in the crown of the Rotorua lakes” is more important than the immediate cost to residents.

Construction of the $29 million scheme started in April and will have 446 property owners paying Rotorua Lakes Council $43,700 to $48,000 to be connected to a new sewerage network — either in a lump sum or over 10 years.

The aim is to improve water quality at the lake and the scheme came about from 2017 rules phasing out septic tanks in the area.

Stage one is expected to be finished mid-next year, then stage two will begin. This would involve connecting properties to a newly laid sewerage network.

The Ministry for the Environment funded $6.5m, the Rotorua Lakes Council and Bay of Plenty Regional Council both about $1.5m, and ratepayers were set to pay the rest.

Spencer Rd residents Gordon Lewis and Duncan Evans presented a petition to the Rotorua council’s infrastructure and environment committee meeting last week.

Both have lived in the Tarawera community more than 20 years.

Evans said the 307 signatories broadly supported the scheme and its aspirations of improved water quality.

“It’s the right thing to do — but not at any cost.”

The petition asked for stage two of the scheme to be paused and the funding model reviewed, with a final and fixed targeted rate to be agreed upon by the residents.

Lewis said there was “genuine fear” throughout the community.

“Some people may have to actually sell up their family home.”

Lewis said as the project was, if residents opted for the 10-year payback period it would cost them $7000 a year.

In his view, ratepayers were being asked to take on all the risk and pay most of the total cost.

“That doesn’t seem fair to us.”

Ratepayers linked to other reticulation schemes in the district could pay their share over 25 years. The Government funded $72.1m in 2005 for four priority lakes — Rotorua, Rotoehu, Rotoiti and Ōkāreka.

Lewis said residents’ concerns included a perceived lack of transparency and that averaging the cost of stage two across residents was “neither fair, reasonable, or appropriate”, given the different amount it would cost to link each property to the network.

The lack of a fixed cost had some residents worried it was an “open chequebook” scenario, he said.

Lewis understood some were comfortable with the scheme, and said others were “clearly not”.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell noted any halt to the project risked costs increasing.

Lewis said the petitioners were aware of this, and asked for urgent collaboration.

He suggested residents may be able to make advance payments if they were provided with a fixed cost, which he said would benefit the council because it would carry the scheme cost until 2026 when the final rate was struck.

Lewis felt there was time before the next committee meeting in February to explore this.

Councillors voted to continue finalising a contract with the preferred tenderer for stage two of the scheme.

They heard the latest project community engagement in October indicated 75 per cent of the 308 respondents wished to be included in the council-led installation of systems in stage two, and did not support or want to explore self-installation.

Councillor Robert Lee asked infrastructure and environment group manager Stavros Michael if he would meet with the petitioners.

His response: “I am willing to have a conversation, always, with any ratepayer. I work for the ratepayer.”

Avoid delay to ‘first flush’: ratepayers group

The Lake Tarawera Ratepayers’ Association sent a letter of support for the project to the mayor that was circulated among councillors.

“Protecting lake water quality is our first priority. The [association] wish to avoid any delay to ‘first flush’ completion of the project.”

Association committee members Martin Wiseman and Karen Walmsley spoke to Local Democracy Reporting after the meeting.

Walmsley [Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao] spoke as mana whenua.

”Our main concern is the lake, and our connection to it.”

She said the scheme would meet the hopes and aspirations of Tarawera mana whenua iwi.

Walmsley believed the council‘s go-ahead gave more certainty.

“That enables us to look to other areas of funding.”

Wiseman said the council’s decision was a big piece of the jigsaw puzzle, and the last piece would be the final cost.

”Septic tanks leak into the lake. If it can be stopped, it should be stopped.”

Wiseman said the association’s stance was that reticulation must happen to halt water quality declining.

He said the council had done an “awful lot” of community consultation and he trusted the council to “prudently financially manage the scheme”.

More subsidies and a longer payback period would be ideal, he said.

”Tarawera is the jewel in the crown of the Rotorua lakes.”

He said a long-term view was needed.

”What’s more important is reticulation happens to protect the lake than the immediate cost to one generation of residents.”

