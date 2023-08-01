Wetini Mitai Ngatai (back left) is to hang up his maro and retire Te Mātārae from competition. Photo / Supplied

Wetini Mitai Ngatai (back left) is to hang up his maro and retire Te Mātārae from competition. Photo / Supplied

After three decades of award-winning performances and inspiring a generation of kapa haka performers, Te Mātārae-i-Ōrehu Kapa Haka group leader Wetini Mitai Ngatai is to retire his group from competition.

The announcement signifies the end of an era for one of Te Arawa’s most successful groups.

Kapa haka performers from Rotorua have today paid tribute to Mitai Ngatai and the group.

Te Mātarae I Ōrehu performs in 2014. Photo / Andrew Warner

Founded on October 8, 1994, by Irirangi Tiakiawa Tāhuriorangi, Te Mātārae worked in collaboration with the New Zealand Royal Ballet Company in 2001, performed at the 2011 Rugby World Cup and countless festivals around the world, won the prestigious Matatini national kapa haka competition twice and had many successes in the national male and female leadership trophies.

“Kapa Haka is very different to when I was young, it’s more exciting,” Mitai Ngatai said in a statement.

“When we first started, I thought no one’s going to remember our name and my uncle had stitched me up. I didn’t think we’d last long but as the years went on and we kept getting in I thought, ‘Oh well, I better keep going’.”

The statement said the group’s members wanted to express their heartfelt gratitude to their families, supporters, and well-wishers who have been an integral part of their journey.

“We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to our families and supporters of yesterday and today who have stood by our side throughout this incredible journey. Your belief in us has been the driving force behind our achievements,“ Mitai Ngatai said.

Te Mātārae i Ōrehu is well-known for their korowai styled uniforms. Photo / Andrew Warner

“We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Te Matatini and the Māori kapa haka world for embracing and supporting us throughout the years. It is because of your continuous support that we were able to represent our culture and heritage on both national and international stages.”

The statement said Te Mātārae hoped their legacy would continue to inspire future generations of kapa haka performers and for young performers to never forget who they were and the significance of their heritage.

Senior member Ashanti Neems said while they were saddened to see “Papa Wetini” step back from the stage, he was grateful for the countless moments of inspiration and unity they had shared under his guidance.

“Wetini’s legacy will continue to inspire and guide us knowing that his impact on the world of kapa haka will forever be celebrated and remembered.”

Kapa haka leader Tukiterangi Curtis today told the Rotorua Daily Post he had spent 35 years of his life under the “phenomenal leadership” of Mitai Ngatai.

“I am a proud and honoured student of Wetini and Irirangi and I will always, always respect them as my own fathers. My group Te Pikikotuku o Ngati Rongomai will salute Wetini and Te Mātārae-i-Ōrehu on a fantastic accomplishment.”

Curtis said his group’s bracket at Te Arawa’s regional kapa haka competition in 2024 would be a tribute to the success of Te Mātārae-i-Ōrehu.

Trevor Maxwell. Photo / Andrew Warner.

Te Matatini Te Arawa rōhe chairman and kapa haka identity Trevor Maxwell told the Rotorua Daily Post he wished Mitai Ngatai all the best and said they had earned their time to enjoy retirement.

“I know he will be there to help our talented young Te Arawa performers in the future and to give back like he’s always done.”

Maxwell said the group had a cultural record to be proud of.

“It is a huge commitment to be involved in Te Matatini and they have done themselves proud. On a personal note, I am proud of my nephew for his achievements and what he has given to performing arts.”

Te Mātārae i Ōrehu is well-known for its use of traditional battle formations in its choreography. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua performer and tutor Jamus Webster told the Rotorua Daily Post that when Te Mātārae first performed at the Te Arawa regionals he was in awe of their skill, co-ordination and the traditional battle formations that were executed.

Webster said he loved the way Mitai Ngatai choreographed and portrayed every item. As a 15-year-old, Webster was asked to train with Te Mātārae in 1997 for the 1998 Te Matatini nationals held in Wellington and his older brother, Kimiora, also performed with the group two years early in 1996 when he too was just 15.

Webster, who is now a teacher at Rotorua Boys’ High School, tutor of Raukura and Rotorua Intermediate kapa haka groups and member of Te Waka Huia kapa haka group, said Mitai Ngatai’s teachings remained with him.

“I would like to acknowledge and give thanks to Wetini for all his skill and knowledge he has handed down to me and my whānau.

“Although Te Mātārae had been put to rest, Wetini’s haka knowledge and skills will be kept alive as I will share them through my teaching.”

Fellow Rotorua-based kapa haka expert Donna Morrison described Mitai Ngatai as the “complete package”.

“An audacious visionary demonstrating charismatic influence to the multitudes.”

Te Mātārae-i-Ōrehu won Te Matatini in 2011 and 2000. It was one of five Te Arawa finalists to make up the 12 finalists in this year’s Te Matatini held in Auckland in February.