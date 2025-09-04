“Any discount on the basis of Mr Heta’s background accordingly must be constrained.
“Given his relatively continuous violent offending, other sentencing purposes, such as holding him accountable for the harm he has done and protecting the community, must then take precedence.”
The Court of Appeal determined that Heta’s sentence was not manifestly excessive and dismissed his appeal.
