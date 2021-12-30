Rotorua emergency services called to 'huge' house fire in Glenholme

Fire on Seddon St, Rotorua

Emergency services have been called to a large house fire in the Rotorua suburb of Glenholme.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said multiple calls have been received for a "well-involved" house fire on Seddon St.

The house next door was also on fire and firefighters were working to dampen the blaze, the spokesman said.

Four fire trucks from Rotorua and Ngongotahā have been called to the scene.

Rotorua Lakes councillor Raj Kumar was in town when he saw smoke "billowing" from the Seddon St area.

"It's a huge fire. It's just engulfed. Smoke's filling up the skyline."

He said when he was at the scene there were many people gathered but he could see police helping to clear them, as well as closing both ends of Seddon St.

Kumar said Ranolf St and other nearby side streets were "in a jam".

A woman at the scene, who wished to remain anonymous, said she had been there for about 10 minutes and saw some smoke and flames.

However, she said it appeared the fire brigade had it under control when they arrived.

She said she was worried about her tenants living in the house next door and there may be more damage to the side of the property than she first thought.