The fund’s affordable rental pathway offers grants to not-for-profits towards building rentals intended to support people on lower incomes who could not afford market rent and either could not access or did not need public housing, according to the pathway website.
Rent for the homes were expected to be less than 80 per cent of the median market rent for the type of home.
Three projects totalling $21.4 million for 64 new houses were green-lit by the fund in the Bay of Plenty.
The other two projects were $6.55m for the Western Bay of Plenty District Council to develop 26 affordable rental homes, while Home in Place NZ Limited received $11.22m to develop 28 homes in Rotorua.
In February 1982, the council resolved to dispose of the reserve as it was surplus to the district’s needs. To enable this, the reserve classification was revoked two years later.
The property was considered of little significance in the overall reserve network in 1982 and was maintained through casual grazing and intermittent attempts at noxious plant control.
It was understood disposal of the land was not progressed due to complaints from neighbouring properties.
In 2022 the council approved staff to start seeking a partner for the development and disposal of the land, and delegated the chief executive – then Geoff Williams – to finalise the sale.
It reported community consultation would have been done in 1984 as part of the revocation process. As the land was freehold and not reserve, there was no further requirement for the council to consult on the land’s disposal.
“In particular it would ensure that the land can be developed comprehensively using best practice urban design principles,” the agenda report said.
“To achieve this outcome, it is recommended that the land is disposed of via an expressions of interest process.”
The tender was awarded to Tauhara North Kāinga Limited in December 2022.
