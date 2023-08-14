Emergency services at the scene on Lake Rd. Photo / NZME

A person has been seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Rotorua.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on Lake Rd near the intersection of Bennetts Rd just before 11.30am, a spokeswoman said.

She said there were serious injuries and the Serious Crash Unit had been notified.

Lake Rd was closed at the intersection with Bennetts Rd and was expected to be for some time, a police statement said.

Motorists were asked to take alternative routes.

Fire and ambulance were also called.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two ambulances and a helicopter were sent to the scene but the helicopter was stood down en route.

Alex Lee-Staveley works in the area and said he saw the motorbike was “shattered” and a person who appeared unresponsive.

He said the scene was “surreal”.

Lee-Staveley is trained in first aid and was going to help, but saw emergency services were with the injured person.

Another person who works nearby said the bike was “in bad shape”.

More to come.