Rotorua Lakes councillors have voted to begin a reserve revocation process. Photo / Laura Smith

A process that could enable “safer” emergency access to a yet-to-be-built retirement home has been kicked off by a unanimous council vote.

One Rotorua Lakes councillor called the decision a “no-brainer” and another said it would help the city prepare for a “burgeoning” elderly population.

The council is helping fast-track the consent process for Summerset Group’s planned $180 million 280-unit retirement village, including with technical parts of the design such as stormwater design, urban design, parks, reserves and roading.

At Wednesday’s community and district development committee meeting, elected members voted to begin the process for revoking the reserve status of a small section of land next to the planned site for the village in Fairy Springs. This would involve public consultation.

If this goes ahead, they will then decide whether to sell the land to Summerset at market value, so an access road for emergency services and deliveries can be built.

This section of land on Barnard Rd is used by a motel for parking, as per a Licence to Occupy agreement with the council.

Development and partnerships manager Stephanie Kelly told elected members the motel owners had “always been aware” the land would be “taken off them” in the future. The land had been earmarked for future roading since 1957.

Councillors unanimously agreed to begin the process, with Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell saying it was a “good example of where planning ahead is done really well”.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell says a road would provide "safer" access to the planned village. Photo / Laura Smith

She said it was great emergency access to the retirement village would be “safer” than the expected main entrance for residents off of State Highway 5.

Councillor Conan O’Brien said it was an important decision given that end of Fairy Springs Rd was “unfortunately amenable to accidents”.

“I think it is very important for a development of that size and stature to have alternative transport routes in and out.”

Councillor Don Paterson said there was a “burgeoning elderly population”.

“Rotorua is not really ready for that so this is a good step in the right direction of enabling more housing for our elderly,” Paterson said.

Councillor Gregg Brown also agreed. “I think this is what you call a ‘no-brainer’.”

A staff report in the meeting agenda said the process to revoke the status of the reserve and to dispose of the land was likely to take years.

“In the interim, a Licence to Occupy would be issued to Summerset to enable the development to be progressed. Alternative options to enable access will need to be explored if the revocation does not proceed for any reason.”

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and the Southland Express, and has been a journalist for four years.

