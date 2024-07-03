“We have lost councillor Maxwell at a critical time here. He would be able to participate in voting on amendments and whatever else.”
Deputy Mayor Sandra Kai Fong called for the council to instead direct Moraes to negotiate to offer a 33-year lease with an initial term of three to 10 years before the alternative-use clause was included, with the final lease to be approved by the council.
Lee’s motion, seconded by Paterson, was taken first. It passed, so Kai Fong’s was not voted on.
Mayor Tania Tapsell, Kai Fong and councillors Gregg Brown and Fisher Wang voted against Lee’s motion.
Tapsell referred to a recommendation to include a clause in the draft lease agreeing that if the alternative-use clause was activated, the council would compensate the club for the fair value of golf course investments, subject to that infrastructure having been previously agreed to by the council.
She said the current council wanted to see the lease renewed, which was demonstrated by bringing the renewal discussion forward.
Given public interest in the outcome, it was “unfortunate” to see the decision deferred to July, when there was still no confirmation all councillors would be present, Tapsell said.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist for four years.