Salvation Army Rotorua corps officer Hana Seddon. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Tēnā koutou katoa e ngā kaitautoko o Te Ope Whakaora ki Rotorua.

I want you all to know that our team is exceedingly grateful for your kindness and relentless support during this year’s Christmas Appeal.

Many of you led the charge and dreamed up all kinds of creative ways to inspire the people around you to give a little or a lot. You have all made this the biggest year yet!

I’m also very aware some of you didn’t have a whole lot in your own cupboards to begin with, and you know what it is to bear up under that kind of pressure, but you chose to help us to help others, so we pray that it will be returned to you many times over and in the most delightful ways.

We carry a deep sense of joy because of what you have entrusted us with this Christmas. As the kai, gifts and vouchers have been going out all week, there have been many tears of relief and gratitude, and plenty of wide smiles.

On behalf of almost 1000 people based right here in Rotorua who we have been able to support this week, we want to thank you all. You turned up, you sent your support, and you joined together with us this Christmas by shining a little light in the darkness.

Mā te Atua koutou e manaaki, e tiaki, i ngā wā katoa.

With all our love,

Hana, Darnielle and rest of the team from The Salvation Army Rotorua.