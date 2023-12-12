Kilwell Fibrelab raised $245 worth of Christmas appeal donations in two hours during their Christmas do. Director Amanda Wells speaks about their efforts.

One Christmas party competition raised more than $200 worth of donations in two hours for the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal.

Rotorua-based manufacturing business Kilwell Fibrelab collected 98 items or $245 worth of donations in two hours.

The team collected two shopping trolleys worth of food during their staff Christmas celebrations as part of an “Amazing Race” competition.

Supported by The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, the appeal runs until December 23 and aims to collect donations of food and money to help fill the foodbank’s shelves and assist the Salvation Army with its work through the Christmas period and into 2024.

In 2022, the appeal raised $76,500 worth of donations as the soaring cost of living forced some people out of their homes and pushed others to their financial limits.

This year, the appeal hopes to raise even more, lending a hand to those turning to the foodbank for help, including people with jobs and mortgages struggling to feed their families.

As of 1pm last Thursday, this year’s appeal has raised over $67,000.

Kilwell Fibrelab human resources manager Rebecca Dalgarno said it was the company’s first time supporting the appeal.

“It was a good effort by everyone,” Dalgarno told the Rotorua Daily Post.

“And it was a fun and exciting two hours.”

Rotorua-based manufacturing business Kilwell Fibrelab. Photo / Andrew Warner

As the staff Christmas party organiser, Dalgarno said she wanted the group’s end-of-year celebrations to be “fun with purpose”.

“I just knew that the Salvation Army does good work in the community, especially around Christmas time so we wanted to support their efforts.”

Dalgarno said she organised a competition similar to the Amazing Race. Kilwell staff were divided into six teams. Each team was given $10 and two hours to gather as many non-perishable food items as they could.

“Some of them went home to get things. They spoke to people they knew,” Dalgarno said.

“It shows the generosity of the community we live in at a time when everyone is struggling.”

Dalgarno said the donations filled four cardboard boxes and about four reusable shopping bags.

When she arrived at the Salvation Army to drop off Kilwell’s contributions, the team needed two shopping trolleys to get everything to the foodbank.

“My mum always drilled into me to give back when you can,” Dalgarno said.

“That’s what we did and everyone was pretty happy and stoked with the results.”