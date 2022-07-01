Rotorua Boys' High School student Aidan Nicholson. Photo / Supplied

The Rotorua Boys' High School community is mourning the loss of a student who died in a tragic motorcycle crash on Thursday.

Year 12 student Aidan Nicholson has been described as a "proud young man of Raukura".

He died on his way to school in a crash where his motorcycle hit a power pole on Amahou St, near the Te Ngae Rd intersection. Emergency services were called about 9.40am.

In a written statement, school principal Chris Grinter farewelled the "happy, positive and affable student", saying his death had come as a "huge shock".

"Rātou te hunga mātai pō kua haoa e te kupenga a Taramainuku ki a rātou, haere rā koutou, haere rā Aidan.

Aidan Nicholson was in Year 12. Photo / Supplied

"Those who observe the night and who have been gathered by the net of Taramainuku (gathers up the spirits of those passed), farewell to you all, farewell Aidan."

Grinter said it had been a long time since the school "has had to address the sadness and challenge that comes with the loss of a popular student".

He said Aidan had a younger brother in Year 10 so the loss had impacted several hundred students across all year levels and all staff.

A support room had been set up within the school's guidance faculty for friends and peers to gather.

Grinter said Aidan was growing into a "fine young man". He was a capable student and all his teachers commented on how he was a pleasure to have in class, he said.

Rotorua Boys' High School student Aidan Nicholson. Photo / Supplied

"He was a happy, positive and affable student that the teachers and the students of the school enjoyed being with and being around. He was quick-witted and had a great sense of humour. He made staff and fellow students smile.

"He had lots of thoughts and ideas around a lot of topics and was always keen to express those, often in a cheeky and/or fun way."

Aidan's passions were technology and physics and he saw his future pathway embracing those areas, Grinter said.

"He was so keen on the technology workshop space that he felt he warranted his own set of keys."

He recounted comments from other school staff which included" "he loved to stump me with history facts" and "his grades would have been much better if he wrote down some of these great ideas he had".

Grinter said the student would be "sadly missed" and the school wished to extend condolences to Aidan's family.

"We mourn the loss of a young man who was facing in so many ways an exciting and successful future.

"Tātou te hunga mātai awatea ki a tātou, kia ora rā. Then back to us who observe the day, let us be well."

He said in due course the school hoped to honour Aidan with a memorial assembly after discussions with his family.

Police are investigating the crash.