Marama Renata is trying to raise $70,000.00 so her brain-damaged son, Neihana, can walk in the park.

Within five hours, a Rotorua family’s dream to see their disabled son walk again became a potential reality.

Neihana Renata’s family set up a Givealittle page to raise the $70,000 needed for robotic technology that would allow the 9-year-old to take steps.

The little boy was left severely disabled as he was starved of oxygen for 30 minutes after choking on an apple at his daycare seven years ago.

The Rotorua Daily Post Weekend published a story about their fundraising goal on Saturday morning, and by lunchtime, the target was met.

Before the story was published, the total raised was about $10,000. Over the weekend, hundreds of donors from around the world flooded in, giving anywhere from $5 to $10,000 and sending comments of support.

The technology, called a Trexo walker, is believed to be a world-first, and was invented by an engineer in Canada who had a nephew who could not walk. Given it is relatively new to the market, it is not funded in New Zealand and would cost $70,000.

Neihana’s mother, Marama, said the technology would not only allow him to walk but would give him long-term benefits due to him being upright and moving, including improved joints and bones, brain stimulation and improved vision.

Marama told the Rotorua Daily Post they were “absolutely blown away” by the generosity shown.

“We didn’t really think we would reach the goal of $70,000. We just couldn’t believe it that once the article was published on Saturday morning, the donations started rolling in.”

She said watching the tally move up and up every minute as people gave was an amazing feeling.

“Even though we have now reached the target, people are continuing to give to us. I will slowly work through the messages to thank each person individually, but we would love to extend our heartfelt thanks to each and every person who donated and left us kind messages. Thank you so very much for making this dream a reality.”

They posted a video on YouTube and the Givealittle page of the family celebrating after the target was reached, with her husband Wi thanking all the donors.

As of yesterday, the tally was still climbing, with nearly $90,000 raised from more than 1000 donors. Some people expressed their wish to give to the family to help with ongoing costs, or so they could “have some fun together”.

One of the donors was from Canada and gave $100, saying they were glad a “fellow countryman” had found a solution for children such as Neihana.

Neihana was 22 months old in 2016 when he choked on a cut-up apple served to him at his Rotorua daycare — food which, at the time, the Ministry of Education did not recommend for children so young.

Today, he’s severely brain-damaged. He’s still unable to put one foot in front of the other and lives his life being moved between sitting in a wheelchair, standing in a frame or lying down.

Marama, a fully trained general practitioner, gave up her career after Neihana’s accident and is his fulltime carer, along with her and Wi’s two other children: Neihana’s twin sister Aotea, 9, and little sister Teia, 3.

Many of the donors on the Givealittle page commented they remembered the family from when they went public with their story about Neihana’s choking accident as they fought to change food safety standards in early childhood centres.

Marama and Wi spent the years following Neihana’s accident campaigning to get ministry guidelines changed in a bid to save other children.

Their fight resulted in victory in 2019 when the ministry announced a review, and in 2021 the rules were changed. Now, high-risk choking foods are banned, not just “not recommended”.

One person commented that Neihana’s story had made “meaningful change for children’s safety in Aotearoa”.

“He deserves every opportunity to enjoy his life to the greatest extent he can.”

A mother said her daughter was the same age and she saw huge improvements in what was served to children as a result of the Rotorua family’s campaign.

“Your son made a huge sacrifice to help others.”

