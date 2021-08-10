Rotorua and Hawke's Bay serial groper Jason Trembath released on parole again

Rotorua man and former representative cricketer Jason Trembath has been released on parole again. Photo / File

Rotorua man and former representative cricketer Jason Trembath has been released on parole again. Photo / File

Rotorua serial groper and former representative cricketer Jason Trembath has been released on parole on a "last chance" basis.

Trembath, 32, was recalled back to prison after breaching his parole conditions by contacting women on Tinder.

Trembath was sentenced to five years and four months in prison in June 2019 after admitting 11 charges of indecent assault relating to random indecent groping of women.

His victims included schoolgirls and women - some with their children nearby - who were assaulted as they ran or walked the streets of Hawke's Bay and Rotorua.

It was revealed in court the disgraced former age group Northern Districts and senior Bay of Plenty representative, and Hawke Cup player, had methamphetamine, pornography and gambling addictions.

A sentence end date was set for December 31, 2023 but earlier this year the Parole Board granted him parole and he was released in May to a Rotorua property.

But nine days after he was released, he bought a phone - despite his parole conditions not allowing him to access the internet. He later contacted women on Tinder.

In an affidavit given to the Parole Board, it said there were concerns Trembath had used deception techniques to groom possible victims and actively seek intimate relationships.

Trembath admitted he had access to the internet at home although he said he had not used it. He also stated that he had access to various devices. He said some of those belonged to him.

In a decision released to the media on August 11, the Parole Board has allowed Trembath to be released again but it was his "last chance".

The decision said: "That is on the basis that we are not, in this instance, satisfied that risk to the community safety is undue. Mr Trembath will, however, need to be clear that he's distinctly on a last chance as far as the Parole Board is concerned."

Trembath's lawyer, Nicola Graham, said Trembath's recall to prison had been a "steep learning curve" not only for him but those he stayed with in Rotorua.

"They have taken steps to reorganise the electronic devices. All devices in the home will be password-protected and other devices have been removed," the decision said.

Among his new parole conditions are that he be at the approved Rotorua property between 10pm and 6am until November this year.

He also needs to attend a psychological assessment, drug and alcohol assessment and a gambling programme. He's not allowed to bet or gamble or possess or use any electronic device capable of accessing the internet.

He's also not allowed to possess or consume alcohol or drugs, contact any of his victims and he must disclose details of any intimate relationships.