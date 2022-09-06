An inquest is underway in Dunedin into the death of Rory Nairn, who died 12 days after receiving his first Pfizer vaccine. Photo / Supplied

An inquest is underway in Dunedin into the death of Rory Nairn, who died 12 days after receiving his first Pfizer vaccine. Photo / Supplied

The head of the region's Covid-19 vaccine rollout says he did not want to overwhelm vaccination centres with information.

But the lawyer for a Dunedin pharmacy suggested it was bombarded with advice and that important updates regarding the risk of myocarditis were not highlighted.

The coronial inquest into the death of 26-year-old plumber Rory Nairn entered its third day at the Dunedin District Court today.

Nairn died at the home he shared with fiancee Ashleigh Wilson on November 17 last year, 12 days after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The court heard previously that he had made the impromptu decision to be vaccinated at a pharmacy after a celebratory breakfast with his partner following the purchase of their dream home.

Coroner Sue Johnson said at the hearing's outset last week that he had died of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, likely due to the vaccine.

Last week, the manager of the pharmacy where Nairn received his jab spoke of "millions" of emails being sent to those tasked with delivering vaccinations, and said important information was lost in the sheer volume of communications.

Te Whatu Ora Southern's vaccine rollout programme lead Dr Karl Metzler. Photo / Rob Kidd

Te Whatu Ora Southern's vaccine rollout programme lead Dr Karl Metzler said an online hub was used to pass on information to vaccinators.

"I would say [the alerts were] frequent and there was a lot of information coming out," he said.

"What we were really mindful of was avoiding duplication of information."

On July 21 last year, Medsafe issued an alert advising anyone experiencing chest pains post-vaccination to seek immediate medical assistance.

Two days later, the pharmacy at which Nairn was subsequently inoculated completed a "wet run" to test its procedures – and passed.

Dr Metzler accepted that that would indicate it was performing to a satisfactory standard and said he could only assume the issue of informed consent had been covered.

Between August 28 and September 10, there were 12 updates from the hub, and the manager of the pharmacy said it was one of eight sources from which they received information.

Among those communiques, counsel for the pharmacy Ben Taylor said, was a "significant update" regarding myocarditis.

Dr Metzler accepted there was nothing in the online hub post that emphasised its importance.

The court today also heard about a media release issued by the Ministry of Health on August 30 - prompted by the death of a woman - warning clinicians to be aware of the symptoms of myocarditis and pericarditis.

The coroner asked whether that information would have appeared on the hub but Dr Metzler could not be sure.

Last week, the inquiry heard from a Ministry of Health manager Christine Nolan, who confirmed notifications about the risk of myocarditis were sent out from July last year.

A newsletter to vaccinators had also flagged the condition as a rare side effect that was more common in young men.

"I think the communication that came though highlighted that this was a rare and serious risk," she said.

Earlier, the person who vaccinated Nairn told the court she had not specifically mentioned myocarditis with Nairn because it had not been pharmacy policy at the time.

She said she was aware of the side effect at the time but was unaware it could be fatal.

The inquiry is expected to conclude today.